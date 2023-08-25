The Killers premiere new single, "Your Side of Town"

Island Records; Credit: Anton Corbijn

By Josh Johnson

After teasing new music earlier in the week, The Killers have premiered a fresh single titled "Your Side of Town."

"It's got the ghosts of a lot of the synth music that inspired us over the years," Brandon Flowers and company said of the tune. "And yet, somehow, feels completely our own. Now it's yours! Turn it up."

You can listen to "Your Side of Town" now via digital outlets.

"Your Side of Town" follows The Killers' one-two punch of albums, 2020's Imploding the Mirage and 2021's Pressure Machine. They also put out a one-off single, "Boy," in 2022.

The Killers are set to headline England's Reading and Leeds festival, taking place August 25-27. They'll be back in the U.S. in September to play a number of festivals, including Bourbon & Beyond, Life Is Beautiful and Eddie Vedder's Ohana.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!