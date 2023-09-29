The Killers mark 20 years of "Mr. Brightside"

Denise Truscello - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" was first released as a single on September 29, 2003 — 20 years ago Friday.

In a Facebook post acknowledging the anniversary, Brandon Flowers and company write, "20 years of 'Mr. Brightside.' Sounds as good as the first time we played it every time we play it."

The post also includes a video montage of many different "Mr. Brightside" performances from over the last two decades.

"Mr. Brightside" was not only the lead single off The Killers' debut album, 2004's Hot Fuss, it was the band's first single ever. It reached #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, and has become The Killers' signature song and one of the defining tracks of the 2000s alternative scene.

The Killers have since released six more albums, the most recent being 2021's Pressure Machine.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!