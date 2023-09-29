The Killers mark 20 years of "Mr. Brightside"

The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" was first released as a single on September 29, 2003 — 20 years ago Friday.

In a Facebook post acknowledging the anniversary, Brandon Flowers and company write, "20 years of 'Mr. Brightside.' Sounds as good as the first time we played it every time we play it."

The post also includes a video montage of many different "Mr. Brightside" performances from over the last two decades.

"Mr. Brightside" was not only the lead single off The Killers' debut album, 2004's Hot Fuss, it was the band's first single ever. It reached #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, and has become The Killers' signature song and one of the defining tracks of the 2000s alternative scene.

The Killers have since released six more albums, the most recent being 2021's Pressure Machine.

