The Killers headlining CNN's ﻿'The Fourth in America' ﻿special

By Josh Johnson

The Killers are among the artists performing on CNN's The Fourth in America Independence Day special.

The bill also includes Bleachers, Yellowcard, REO Speedwagon, Bebe Rexha, The Kid LAROI, Goo Goo Dolls, Kane Brown, T-Pain, Keith Urban, Ashanti, Chris Young, Ben Platt, Boys Like Girls and En Vogue.

The Fourth in America airs July 4 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET. It will also stream live on Max.

In addition to marking America's 248th anniversary, The Killers are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 debut album, Hot Fuss, in 2024. They'll be playing the record in full during a Las Vegas residency, kicking off in August.

