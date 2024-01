The Killers are headlining the 2024 Governors Ball festival, taking place June 7-9 in New York City.

The top of the bill also includes Post Malone and SZA. Tickets go on presale beginning Thursday, January 18, at 11 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit GovBall.com.

The Killers' 2024 schedule also includes a headlining set at Boston Calling in May and a summer greatest hits tour in the U.K. and Ireland.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.