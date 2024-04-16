The Killers headlining inaugural Sudden Little Thrills festival

2018 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival - What Stage - Day 4 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And )

The Killers are headlining the inaugural Sudden Little Thrills Music Festival, taking place September 7-8 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The bill also features St. Vincent, Crowded House, Melanie Martinez and Wiz Khalifa, among others. SZA will headline as well.

Tickets go on presale Thursday, April 18, at 10 a.m. ET ahead of going on sale to the general public a hour later at 11 a.m. ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit SuddenLittleThrillsFestival.com.

The Killers are also playing festivals including New Orleans Jazz Fest, Boston Calling, Governors Ball and Lollapalooza. They'll launch a Las Vegas residency in August to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, Hot Fuss.

