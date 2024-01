The Killers are headlining the 2024 Boston Calling festival, taking place May 24-26 in the Massachusetts capital.

The bill also includes Hozier, Young the Giant, The Revivalists, David Kushner, Cannons, Beach Weather, Phish's Trey Anastasio and fellow headliners Ed Sheeran and Tyler Childers.

A ticket presale begins Thursday, January 11, at 10 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit BostonCalling.com.

