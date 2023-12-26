The Killers drop new single on Christmas

The Killers Perform At The 2019 Glastonbury Festival Matt Cardy/Getty Images (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

The Killers celebrated Christmas with new music.

The "Mr. Brightside" outfit dropped a previously unreleased tune on Monday, December 25. The track is untitled, but in the chorus you can hear Brandon Flowers sings, "We did it in the name of love."

"Santa's got a brand new song in his bag," The Killers write in a Facebook post. "Merry Christmas!"

So far, the track is only streaming via The Killers' social media.

Earlier in December, The Killers released a greatest hits compilation called Rebel Diamonds, which also features a new song called "Spirit." The band will play a run of 2024 shows in the U.K. and Ireland in support of Rebel Diamonds, and they're also planning to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2004 debut album, Hot Fuss, in the coming year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!