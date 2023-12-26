The Killers drop new single on Christmas

The Killers celebrated Christmas with new music.

The "Mr. Brightside" outfit dropped a previously unreleased tune on Monday, December 25. The track is untitled, but in the chorus you can hear Brandon Flowers sings, "We did it in the name of love."

"Santa's got a brand new song in his bag," The Killers write in a Facebook post. "Merry Christmas!"

So far, the track is only streaming via The Killers' social media.

Earlier in December, The Killers released a greatest hits compilation called Rebel Diamonds, which also features a new song called "Spirit." The band will play a run of 2024 shows in the U.K. and Ireland in support of Rebel Diamonds, and they're also planning to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2004 debut album, Hot Fuss, in the coming year.

