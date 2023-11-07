The Killers celebrate 20 years with upcoming greatest hits album, ﻿﻿'Rebel Diamonds'

The Killers are marking 20 years of making music with a new greatest hits album.

The compilation is titled Rebel Diamonds and arrives December 8. It includes a total of 20 songs, stretching from their debut single, "Mr. Brightside," to recent tunes "boy" and "Your Side of Town." An unreleased song, called "Spirit," is also included.

And in case you thought that a best-of record spells the end of The Killers, the band teases, "Do not fear, there is more mining to be done."

Here's the Rebel Diamonds track list:

"Jenny Was a Friend of Mine"

"Mr. Brightside"

"All These Things That I've Done"

"Somebody Told Me"

"When You Were Young"

"Read My Mind"

"Human"

"Spaceman"

"A Dustland Fairytale"

"Be Still"

"Runaways"

"The Man"

"Caution"

"My Own Soul's Warning"

"Dying Breed"

"Pressure Machine"

"Quiet Town"

"boy"

"Your Side of Town"

"Spirit"

