The Killers' Brandon Flowers teases next solo album: "I'm really loving how it's turning out"

The Killers Perform At The 2019 Glastonbury Festival Matt Cardy/Getty Images (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers is working on a new solo album.

The "Mr. Brightside" rocker reveals the news in an interview with NME, sharing that he's currently writing what will be his third solo effort.

"It's different," Flowers says of the upcoming record's direction. "I feel like it embodies a little bit of my first two solo records [2010's Flamingo and 2015's The Desired Effect], but obviously there's so much more living that I've done in the seven years since my last effort. I've got a lot more insight and things that I've absorbed."

He adds, "I'm really loving how it's turning out."

As for when we'll get to hear the new album, though, that may take awhile. Flowers notes that The Killers have a busy schedule coming up, what with their upcoming 2024 U.K. and Ireland tour celebrating the release of their Rebel Diamonds best-of compilation. They'll also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their hit 2004 debut album, Hot Fuss, next year.

"I probably won't be able to release [the solo album] until 2025," Flowers says. "I'll have to sit on it for a while."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!