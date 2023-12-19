The Killers' Brandon Flowers teases next solo album: "I'm really loving how it's turning out"

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers is working on a new solo album.

The "Mr. Brightside" rocker reveals the news in an interview with NME, sharing that he's currently writing what will be his third solo effort.

"It's different," Flowers says of the upcoming record's direction. "I feel like it embodies a little bit of my first two solo records [2010's Flamingo and 2015's The Desired Effect], but obviously there's so much more living that I've done in the seven years since my last effort. I've got a lot more insight and things that I've absorbed."

He adds, "I'm really loving how it's turning out."

As for when we'll get to hear the new album, though, that may take awhile. Flowers notes that The Killers have a busy schedule coming up, what with their upcoming 2024 U.K. and Ireland tour celebrating the release of their Rebel Diamonds best-of compilation. They'll also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their hit 2004 debut album, Hot Fuss, next year.

"I probably won't be able to release [the solo album] until 2025," Flowers says. "I'll have to sit on it for a while."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.