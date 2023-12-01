The Killers announce Rebel Diamonds UK & Ireland tour

The Killers have announced the first dates of the Rebel Diamonds tour, named after the band's upcoming greatest hits compilation.

So far, the 2024 outing only includes dates in the U.K. and Ireland, making stops in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and London in June and July.

"It's only right that we give first dibs to the land that gave us our first big shot at doing what we do!" the "Mr. Brightside" outfit says.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8. You can get access to a presale by preordering Rebel Diamonds through The Killers' web store.

Rebel Diamonds will be released December 8. It includes 20 songs from throughout the band's career.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.