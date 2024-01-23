The Killers announce ﻿'Hot Fuss'﻿ anniversary Las Vegas residency

The Killers are coming out of their cage to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hot Fuss.

The "Mr. Brightside" rockers have announced a residency in their hometown of Las Vegas, taking place over eight shows spanning August 14-30 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, January 27, at 10 a.m. local time, following various presales. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheKillersMusic.com.

Hot Fuss, The Killers' debut album, was released in June 2004. Along with the signature "Mr. Brightside," it includes songs such as "Somebody Told Me," "All These Things That I've Done," "Smile Like You Mean It" and "Jenny Was a Friend of Mine."

The Killers just put out a greatest hits compilation, Rebel Diamonds, in December. In support of the release, they're launching a tour of the U.K. and Ireland in June.

You can also catch The Killers at the Boston Calling and Governors Ball festivals.

