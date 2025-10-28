The Killers added to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony lineup

The Killers have joined the lineup for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Previously announced performers and presenters include Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Twenty One Pilots, Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Iggy Pop, Beck, Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell and Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless.

The inductees include Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Joe Cocker, Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Outkast and Cyndi Lauper, among others.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+.

