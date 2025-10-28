The Killers added to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony lineup

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 logo. (Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)
By Josh Johnson

The Killers have joined the lineup for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Previously announced performers and presenters include Pearl Jam's Mike McCreadyTwenty One Pilots, Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Iggy Pop, Beck, Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell and Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless.

The inductees include Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Joe Cocker, Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Outkast and Cyndi Lauper, among others.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!