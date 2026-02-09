Kid Rock headlines TPUSA counterprogrammed Super Bowl halftime show

Kid Rock performs on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Kid Rock headlined a counterprogrammed halftime show dubbed "The All-American Halftime Show," run by conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA at the same time Bad Bunny took the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage on Sunday.

Along with Kid Rock, the "one-of-a-kind streaming event" featured performances from country artists Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett.

Turning Point USA's YouTube stream of the show peaked at just over six million concurrent viewers during Sunday night's event, according to what ABC News observed

Following Kid Rock's performance, the group promised to bring the show back for next year's game.

"The All-American Halftime Show pulled in OVER 25 MILLION views on just YouTube and Rumble alone," TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet tweeted. "Based on tonight's success, we have committed to running it back again next year. The All-American Halftime Show will be back in 2027."

That 25 million total touted by TPUSA remains unverified. The YouTube replay currently stands at around 19 million views as of Monday morning.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.