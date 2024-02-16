Kid Rock announces death of his father

Kennedy Center honorees and guests arrive for a dinner at the State department in Washington, DC. Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images (The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im)

Kid Rock has announced that his father has died.

"My Dad, Bill Ritchie Sr, moved on to be with Jesus yesterday," the "All Summer Long" singer writes in a Facebook post on Friday, February 16. "He was an incredible father, grandfather, great grandfather, and so much more, none shy of being quite the character!"

"Thank you for your condolences in advance," Rock continues. "God Bless you and I love you Pop!"

The post also includes a link to Rock's song "Drinking Beer with Dad" off his 2015 album, First Kiss.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.