Kerry King calls solo material "a definite extension" of Slayer

Slayer may be done, but Kerry King is keeping the spirit of the band alive with his solo material.

In an interview with Metal Hammer, the guitarist shares that his upcoming debut solo album is "a definite extension" of Slayer's final album, 2015's Repentless.

"If I was ever to try anything different, I guess that would be the time," King says. "But no, I really have no desire to do anything different."

"If I wasn't in Slayer, I would be a Slayer fan," he adds. "So yes, I think it's an extension of Slayer, and I think a lot of people will think it might have been the next record. I guess maybe 80% of it would have been, maybe it would have been exactly what I'm putting on this one."

Slayer played their final show in 2019. King started teasing his own project in 2020 and is finally set to debut new music later in 2024. He's also playing a number of upcoming festivals, including Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.