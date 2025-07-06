Kelly Osbourne & Slipknot's Sid Wilson get engaged backstage at Black Sabbath farewell concert

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot's Sid Wilson are now engaged.

Wilson popped the question backstage during Saturday's massive Back to the Beginning concert, which was headlined by the final performances from the original Black Sabbath lineup and Kelly's father, Ozzy Osbourne.

As Wilson began his preamble before getting down on one knee, Ozzy exclaimed, "F*** off, you're not marrying my daughter!", which, even if he was seemingly joking, would probably be intimidating coming from any prospective father-in-law, let alone the Prince of Darkness.

Still, Wilson persisted and pulled out the ring, and Kelly enthusiastically nodded. She posted footage of the moment on her Instagram, adding in the caption, "Oh and this happened yesterday!"

Kelly confirmed in 2022 that she and Wilson were dating, calling him her soulmate. The couple welcomed their first baby together in 2023.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.