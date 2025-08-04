Kelly Osbourne thanks those who've helped her through 'the hardest moment of my life'

Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for those who've supported her and her family following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

"I've sat down to write this a hundred times and still don't know if the words will ever feel like enough," Kelly writes in an Instagram Story posted Monday. "But from the bottom of my heart, thank you."

"The love, support and beautiful messages I've received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life," she continues. "Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain."

The post marks Kelly's first extended statement since the Osbourne family announced Ozzy's death on July 22. Previously, she'd only posted the opening lyric of the Black Sabbath song "Changes": "I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had."

"Grief is a strange thing—it sneaks up on you in waves—I will not be OK for a while," Kelly writes. "But knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I'm holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind. Thank you for being there. I love you all so much."

Ozzy died just over two weeks after he played his final concert with his original Black Sabbath bandmates on July 5. That same weekend, Kelly got engaged to Slipknot's Sid Wilson.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.