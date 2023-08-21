Keanu Reeves' Dogstar expands US tour

Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar has added more tour dates.

The newly announced shows will run from September 25 in Houston to October 11 in New Haven, Connecticut. They've also scheduled an additional show in Nashville on December 21.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25, at 10 a.m. local time, with presales happening throughout the week. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DogstarOfficial.com.

Dogstar is currently in the middle of a U.S. tour, the group's first live outing in over 20 years. The summer U.S. leg will wrap up August 28 in Santa Ana, California, followed by a trip to Japan. They'll return to the U.S. for the new September and October dates as well as for previously shows in November and December.

Meanwhile, a new Dogstar album, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, drops October 6.

