Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar announces new single, "Everything Turns Around"

Dillon Street Records; Credit: Brian Bowen Smith

By Josh Johnson

The band Dogstar, featuring actor Keanu Reeves on bass, has announced a new single.

The track called "Everything Turns Around" premieres July 19. You can presave it now.

"Everything Turns Around" marks the first new Dogstar material since they went on hiatus in 2002. The trio, which also features guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose and drummer Rob Mailhouse, reunited in 2022 and played their first show together in over 20 years at the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival.

Dogstar will celebrate the arrival of the new single with a show at LA's Roxy Theatre on July 18.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!