Kaleo premieres video for "Rock N Roller" single

Elektra

By Josh Johnson

Kaleo has premiered the video for their latest single, "Rock N Roller."

The clip finds four boys running around the streets of Reykjavík, Iceland, while causing all sorts of youthful mayhem and mischief. Eventually, they find themselves rocking out at an outdoor Kaleo concert.

You can watch the video streaming on YouTube.

The song "Rock N Roller" premiered earlier in June and follows the March single "Lonely Cowboy." Kaleo's most recent album is 2021's Surface Sounds.

Kaleo is currently playing a run of U.S. dates before launching a full North American tour in August.

