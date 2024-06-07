Kaleo drops new single, "Rock N Roller"

Kaleo has dropped a new single called "Rock N Roller."

Frontman JJ Julius Son shares in a statement that the bluesy tune dates back to the early days of the band.

"We started playing it right away and have been performing it in our set ever since, usually as the last song at our shows," he says. "When we went into the studio for our upcoming album, we all decided it was time to record a proper version of the track and finally release it to the world."

You can listen to "Rock N Roller" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying visualizer on YouTube.

"Rock N Roller" is the second new Kaleo track of 2024, following March's "Lonely Cowboy." The group's most recent album is 2021's Surface Sounds.

Kaleo will play a run of U.S. shows kicking off June 11 in Philadelphia with a gig opening for The Rolling Stones. They'll launch a full North American headlining tour in August.

