Kaleo details upcoming ﻿'Mixed Emotions'﻿ album + announces tour dates

By Josh Johnson

Kaleo has announced a new album called Mixed Emotions.

The follow-up to 2021's Surface Sounds drops May 9. It includes the previously released singles "Lonely Cowboy," "Rock N Roller" and "USA Today."

Another cut, titled "Back Door," drops on Friday.

Along with the album news, Kaleo has scheduled a U.S. tour in support of Mixed Emotions. The headlining outing launches May 9 in Aspen, Colorado, and wraps up May 22 in Anaheim, California. It also includes Kaleo's previously announced May 10 show at Colorado's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

"Since we're releasing the new album, we may as well play the songs live, right?" the Icelandic rockers say. "Ask and you shall receive! This is just the beginning of the MIXED EMOTIONS TOUR."

Presales begin Wednesday and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit OfficialKaleo.com.

Here's the Mixed Emotions track list:
"Bloodline"
"USA Today"
"Rock N Roller"
"Run No More"
"Back Door"
"Lonely Cowboy"
"The Good Die Young"
"Legacy"
"Memoirs"
"Sofðu Unga Ástin Mín"

