Kaleo announces touring hiatus, drops off Greta Van Fleet run

Kaleo will no longer be opening for Greta Van Fleet's upcoming summer tour.

The Icelandic rockers have announced that they're taking a hiatus from the road, beginning after the conclusion of their current run through Europe.

"After performing nearly 100 times across the globe in 2022, our intention was to rest, recharge and focus on personal well-being, both mental and physical," Kaleo writes in a Facebook post. "Unfortunately, due to prior commitments, we failed to follow our own plan and it has taken its toll."

"We're truly humbled that the members of GVF have been so overly supportive," the post continues. "We wish them nothing but the best."

Kaleo's European tour wraps up July 22 at Lollapalooza Paris. Their first date on Greta Van Fleet's tour was scheduled for July 24 in Nashville.

Silversun Pickups will take Kaleo's place for select shows.

