Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner announces signature Gibson Flying V guitar

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner has announced a new signature guitar in collaboration with Gibson.

The Richie Faulkner Flying V Custom is a personalized take on the famed model, complete with a falcon inlay on the 12th fret in reference to the guitarist's nickname.

You can order your own now via Gibson.com, provided you have $6,999. Faulkner, who underwent lifesaving emergency open-heart surgery in 2021, will be donating proceeds from the Flying V Custom to the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health and the American Heart Association.

Faulkner's been a member of Judas Priest since 2011. In 2023, he launched his new band Elegant Weapons.

