Judas Priest announces 'Invincible Shield' global listening parties

Judas Priest's new album, Invincible Shield, comes out March 8, but they're giving fans a chance to listen to it early.

The heavy metal rockers will debut the record on March 7 at global listening parties being held in metal bars in 30 cities around the world. Many of the parties will include Priest-themed cocktails, as well as special giveaways.

Judas Priest is also taking over Daytona Beach with a pop-up shop that will open during Daytona Beach Bike Week.

The shop will be located at Atlantic Sounds on International Speedway Boulevard and be open on Saturday, March 9, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event's over 500,000 attendees will also get a chance to listen to the album as it is broadcast out of a custom Judas Priest military combat truck, described as “an invincible shield on wheels."

In other Judas Priest news, the band has just shared the video for "The Serpent and the King," the fourth single Priest has released from Invincible Shield, following "Panic Attack," "Trial By Fire" and "Crown Of Horns."

Invincible Shield is available for preorder now.

