Judas Priest announces 50th anniversary reissue of debut album, 'Rocka Rolla'

Judas Priest is set to reissue their debut album, Rocka Rolla, in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

A new remixed and remastered version of the album will be released digitally on Friday, with the CD and vinyl versions coming out Nov. 22.

“It’s great to look back and see our future unfurl — from little metal acorns mighty metal oaks do grow,” Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford shares. “One small step for metal, one giant leap for metalkind — a lifelong metal journey began with these songs. This album lit the eternal metal flame — as real and fresh as ever five decades on.”

Released in 1974, Rocka Rolla was produced by Roger Bain, who had previously produced Black Sabbath. Up until now, the band had no say in the sound of the record or other rereleases, and Halford admits at first listen he and the band were "disappointed" by how it sounded.

But in 2022, when their original label, Gull Records, decided to sell the masters and publishing rights for Rocka Rolla and its follow-up, Sad Wings of Destiny, Judas Priest bought it back. Now Tom Allom, who produced Priest albums British Steel, Screaming For Vengeance and others, has remixed and restored it.

“I’m just thrilled ... because it just goes to show you when you get an expert involved in a project, it’s likely that you have a second chance,” Halford notes, with guitarist K.K. Downing adding, “At last! This! The first Judas Priest album can be listened to and enjoyed in the way it was always intended to be!”

The 50th anniversary reissue of Rocka Rolla is available for preorder now.

