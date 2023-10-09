Judas Priest announces new album, 'Invincible Shield'

Judas Priest has new music to share.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers revealed during their Saturday set at Power Trip in Indio, California, that they'll be releasing a new album, Invincible Shield, on March 8. The first single, "Panic Attack," drops Friday, October 13.

Invincible Shield is available for preorder now.

The album comes out just a few days ahead of Judas Priest's planned U.K. and European tour. The tour kicks off in Glasgow, Scotland on March 11, wrapping April 8 in Paris, France. A complete list of dates can be found at judaspriest.com.

