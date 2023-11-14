Judas Priest sets Invincible Shield Tour dates

Judas Priest is getting ready to drop their new album, Invincible Shield, on March 8, and they'll be heading out on the road to support it.

The heavy metal Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced dates for their Invincible Shield Tour featuring special guests Sabaton. The tour kicks off April 18 in Wallingford, Connecticut, hitting Boston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., and more, before wrapping May 22 in Syracuse, New York.

Ticket sales kick off with an artist presale on Wednesday, November 15, followed by a public onsale starting Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. local time.

Invincible Shield, Judas Priest's first new album since 2018's Firepower, is available for preorder now.

