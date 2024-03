Judas Priest had a treat in store for their fans at their Tuesday, March 19, concert at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England.

According to setlist.fm, guitarist Glen Tipton joined the band for the last two songs of their set, "Metal Gods" and "Living After Midnight."

Tipton, who has been a member of Judas Priest since 1974, announced in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2008 and that he’d be stepping back from touring with the band. He last performed with them at October’s Power Trip festival, joining them for the night’s final three songs, "Metal Gods,” “Breaking the Law” and “Living After Midnight.”

Judas Priest is currently on tour in support of their latest release, Invincible Shield, which Tipton does appear on. Their next show is happening Thursday, March 21, in London. The tour hits the U.S. starting April 18 in Wallingford, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at judaspriest.com.

