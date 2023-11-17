Judas Priest drops new 'Invincible Shield' track, “Trial By Fire”

Judas Priest is giving fans another preview of their upcoming album, Invincible Shield. The rockers just dropped the track "Trial By Fire," the second song from the album following "Panic Attack," which was released in October.

You can listen to "Trial By Fire" now via streaming services and on YouTube.

Invincible Shield, Judas Priest's first new album since 2018's Firepower, is due out March 8 and is available for preorder now.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers plan to hit the road in support of the record starting March 11 in Glasgow, Scotland. They're bringing the tour to the U.S. starting April 18 in Wallingford, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at judaspriest.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.