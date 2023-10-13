Judas Priest drops “Panic Attack,” the first single from upcoming album 'Invincible Shield'

Judas Priest fans just got their first preview of the band's upcoming new album Invincible Shield, which drops March 8.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just dropped the record’s first single, “Panic Attack,” described as “a classic slice of Judas Priest at their very best.”

You can listen to "Panic Attack" now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

Judas Priest surprised fans with the announcement of their new album during their set at Power Trip in Indio, California, earlier this month. It will be their first new album since 2018's Firepower.

Following the album's release, Judas Priest will kick off a U.K. and European tour starting in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 11, wrapping April 8 in Paris, France. A complete list of dates can be found at judaspriest.com.

Invincible Shield is available for preorder now.

