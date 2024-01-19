Judas Priest drop new 'Invincible Shield' single, “Crown of Horns"

Epic Records

By Jill Lances

Judas Priest is offering up another single from their upcoming album Invincible Shield, which is set to drop March 8.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just dropped the tune “Crown of Horns,” the third single from the record following “Panic Attack” and “Trial By Fire”

You can listen to "Crown of Horns" now via streaming services and on YouTube.

Judas Priest first announced they'd be releasing Invincible Shield during their October performance at Power Trip in Indio, California. The record will be their first new album since 2018's Firepower.

Invincible Shield is available for preorder now.

Fans will soon get a chance to see Judas Priest perform some of these songs live. They kick off a U.K. and European tour starting in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 11, with the tour hitting the U.S. on April 18 in Wallingford, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at judaspriest.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!