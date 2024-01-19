Judas Priest drop new 'Invincible Shield' single, “Crown of Horns"

Judas Priest is offering up another single from their upcoming album Invincible Shield, which is set to drop March 8.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just dropped the tune “Crown of Horns,” the third single from the record following “Panic Attack” and “Trial By Fire”

You can listen to "Crown of Horns" now via streaming services and on YouTube.

Judas Priest first announced they'd be releasing Invincible Shield during their October performance at Power Trip in Indio, California. The record will be their first new album since 2018's Firepower.

Invincible Shield is available for preorder now.

Fans will soon get a chance to see Judas Priest perform some of these songs live. They kick off a U.K. and European tour starting in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 11, with the tour hitting the U.S. on April 18 in Wallingford, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at judaspriest.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.