Josh Freese's APC bandmates gift him Ouija board & nunchucks in reference to joke Foo Fighters list

While he was fired from Foo Fighters, Josh Freese is feeling the love from another band.

Freese is currently on the road playing with A Perfect Circle on their Sessanta tour alongside Puscifer and Primus. As Freese shares in an Instagram post, he found a gift in his dressing room from his bandmates after Tuesday's show: a Ouija board and a set of nunchucks.

The gift, of course, is a reference to Freese's joke "Top 10 reasons Freese got booted from the Foos" list, which, along with "Once whistled 'My Hero' for a week solid on tour" and "Never even once tried growing a beard," includes "Refused to perform unless he was guaranteed a Ouija board and nunchucks after every show."

Alongside the Ouija board and nunchucks, APC also included their own list titled "10 Reasons Why We Want Josh Freese on Tour Forever," which includes "You actually make us enjoy touring," "You've taught us all something" and "You make chaos look composed."

"I laughed at first when I saw the Ouija Board and nunchucks but then I read the piece of paper," Freese writes in the post's caption. "It was touching and of course, made me a little emotional. Really thoughtful and sweet. Thank you to the kind people I'm on tour with right now...brightened my day."

Freese was announced as the new Foo Fighters drummer in 2023 following the 2022 death of Taylor Hawkins. In sharing the news of his dismissal on May 16, Freese said he was told the Foos were going "in a different direction with their drummer," adding, "No reason was given."

Foo Fighters are set to return to the road in October for a run of dates in Asia. They have yet to announce a new drummer.

