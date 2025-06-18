John C. Reilly's down to induct The White Stripes into Rock Hall: 'I would do anything for Jack'

After starring in a new Jack White video, actor John C. Reilly would be down to help welcome the "Seven Nation Army" rocker into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Asked if he'd like to induct White into the Rock Hall when The White Stripes are enshrined as part of the 2025 class, Reilly tells Vulture, "I would do anything for Jack."

"I really believe in the quality that he represents in music and how much care and thought is put into every part of his enterprise," Reilly says. "And, of course, he kicks major a**."

The 2025 Rock Hall induction ceremony will take place Nov. 8 in Los Angeles. Other inductees include Soundgarden, Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper and Outkast.

As for the video Reilly stars in, that would be "Archbishop Harold Holmes," a track off White's latest solo album, No Name. When Reilly first heard the song, he suggested that White film a video for it and that he could play the titular archbishop. White was eventually convinced and gave Reilly his blessing to make whatever kind of video he wanted.

"Jack just flipped for it," Reilly says. "He said, 'This is the first video I haven't had notes on since Michel Gondry did some of our White Stripes videos.' We were psyched. I still can't believe it came together the way it did."

Gondry, known for films including Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, directed the Stripes' video for "Fell in Love with a Girl," which recreated Jack and Meg White as Legos.

In addition to starring in his video and maybe possibly inducting him into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Reilly acted with White in the movie Walk Hard, in which the latter had a cameo as Elvis Presley.

