John 5 announces 2024 solo tour dates

Guitar virtuoso John 5 is hitting the road in 2024 for his first solo tour since joining Mötley Crüe.

The outing kicks off January 26 in Santa Ana, California, and will crisscross the U.S. before wrapping up on the West Coast on March 1 in San Diego. John will be joined by his solo band, The Creatures, and some "unexpected special guests."

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 11. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit John-5.com.

John joined up with Mötley Crüe in 2022 in place of departing guitarist Mick Mars, who's been involved in legal drama with the band over a financial dispute. Prior to his arrival in Crüe, John released a number of solo albums, including 2021's Sinner, and played guitar in Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson's bands.

