Jimmy Eat World joins Best Friends Forever festival lineup

2024 When We Were Young Music Festival

Jimmy Eat World has joined the lineup for the 2025 Best Friends Forever festival, taking place Oct. 10-12 in Las Vegas.

"The Middle" outfit will deliver a set including songs from their 1999 album Clarity, as well as "others rarely heard in their live shows," a press release says.

The emo-themed Best Friends Forever bill also includes Jawbreaker and the reunited Minus the Bear and Rilo Kiley.

Jimmy Eat World's 2025 schedule also includes playing Coachella and Sonic Temple.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.