Jimmy Eat World launching Reverb shop

By Josh Johnson

Jimmy Eat World will be selling studio and stage-used gear in their own Reverb shop.

The items up for sale include amps, keyboards and effects pedals, as well as various signed posters.

"Over the years we've accumulated a lot of musical equipment—stuff we've used for touring and recording across the world," says frontman Jim Adkins. "Now, we're willing to pass some of our beloved gear along to you."

The Jimmy Eat World Reverb shop launches Nov. 20. For more info, visit Reverb.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!