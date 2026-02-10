Jimmy Eat World announces 25th anniversary '﻿Bleed American' ﻿US tour

Jimmy Eat World has announced a U.S. tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2001 album, Bleed American.

The headlining dates span from June 9 in Denver to Nov. 14 in Tampa, Florida. For each show, Jimmy Eat World will be performing Bleed American in full.

"I feel like at this time in our lives, especially for me, it's important to get back to a place that you can savor," says frontman Jim Adkins. "This tour is designed to be an elevated version of our show, a heightened experience with production that reflects 25 years of learning how to stretch artistically in the live environment."

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JimmyEatWorld.com.

Bleed American marked the fourth Jimmy Eat World album and spawned the band's signature single, "The Middle." Its name was changed to Jimmy Eat World following the Sept. 11 attacks but eventually changed back to Bleed American.

Jimmy Eat World's upcoming tour plans also include playing the four stops of the 2026 Warped Tour, and opening for a My Chemical Romance show in Phoenix in September.

