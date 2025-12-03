Jillian Lauren Shriner, wife of Weezer's Scott Shriner, files for divorce

Scott Shriner and Jillian Lauren arrive for The 2019 Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival held at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on February 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Jillian Lauren Shriner, the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, has filed for divorce.

In documents obtained by ABC Audio, Lauren Shriner checks irreconcilable differences as grounds for the separation. She also requests joint physical and legal custody of their two teenage children, as well as spousal or domestic partner support, and that her legal name be restored to Lauren.

The couple got married in 2005. ABC Audio has reached out to reps for Lauren Shriner and Weezer for comment.

The divorce filing caps a dramatic and eventful year for the Shriners, which included Lauren Shriner being arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at police officers amid an incident with the Los Angeles Police Department. She was initially booked for attempted murder before being charged with two firearm-related felonies.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Lauren Shriner was granted a mental health diversion, allowing her to avoid jail time.

Shriner and Weezer took the stage at Coachella just days after Lauren Shriner's arrest.

Lauren Shriner also revealed in March she'd been diagnosed with cancer.

