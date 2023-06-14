Jet announces 20th anniversary '﻿Get Born'﻿ Australia tour

t's been 20 years since Jet's 2003 debut album Get Born got born, and the Australian rockers are celebrating the occasion with a tour of their home country.

The outing, during which Jet will play Get Born in full, launches in September. Visit JetOfficial.com for all ticket info.

Get Born spawned the hit "Are You Gonna Be My Girl" and has been certified Platinum by the RIAA. It also includes the singles "Rollover DJ," "Look What You've Done" and "Cold Hard B****."

Jet followed Get Born with two more albums, 2006's Shine On and 2009's Shaka Rock, before breaking up in 2012. They reunited in 2016 and have played live sporadically since. Their last show was in 2019.

