Jerry Cantrell says Lars Ulrich gave him the 'Sinners' soundtrack hookup

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell has a song called "In Moonlight" on the soundtrack of the hit Michael B. Jordan film Sinners, and now he's revealed how he got involved in the project.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, Cantrell explains that it was Metallica's Lars Ulrich who looped him in on the project. Lars was already working with the film's composer, Ludwig Göransson, on the movie and reached out to him, Cantrell says.

"I got this call from Lars, who'd done drums with Ludwig Göransson as part of [Sinners]," Cantrell says. "He explained that Ludwig and the director, Ryan Coogler, wanted to talk to me about taking a piece of the score and writing a song out of it. So he put it together and we pounded out 'In Moonlight,' which was great."

Cantrell adds that the movie, which has grossed over $200 million at the box office so far, is "so well made." As previously reported, Ulrich is credited on a song from the soundtrack called "Bury That Guitar." Other contributors to the Sinners soundtrack include Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard, blues icon Buddy Guy, rapper Rod Wave and R&B artist Raphael Saadiq.

Cantrell and Alice in Chains were forced to cancel a show May 8 in Connecticut due to drummer Sean Kinney's "non-life-threatening medical emergency." They subsequently canceled all their headlining shows and festival appearances. "Sean's health is our top priority at this moment," read the band's announcement. "Although the issue requires immediate attention, his long-term prognosis is positive."

