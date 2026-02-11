Jennifer Hudson's 'so excited' to help produce 'Dreamgirls' on Broadway

Jennifer Hudson's got another job.

During her daytime talk show Wednesday, the EGOT winner announced she'll be helping to produce a revival of the Broadway musical Dreamgirls. Jennifer starred in the award-winning movie based on the 1981 musical, which she said "changed my life."

"Twenty years ago, my life changed forever because of a film called Dreamgirls," Hudson said in a press release. "I am beyond honored to join the extraordinary producing team behind this special, newly reimagined Broadway revival, and to help bring Dreamgirls back to the stage through the visionary direction and choreography of Camille A. Brown. This fall cannot come soon enough."

Brown, a five-time Tony Award nominee, will direct and choreograph the Broadway revival alongside producers Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue Wagner and John Johnson.

"There's going to be so much more to share, in time," Jennifer said to her audience. "But I've been having so much fun working with this amazing team and I cannot wait to share the incredible production this fall."

While no ticket information has been released about the show, fans can subscribe to an email list for future announcements.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.