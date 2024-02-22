Jelly Roll announces Beautifully Broken headlining tour

Country rocker Jelly Roll is hitting the road.

The "Need a Favor" artist has announced the Beautifully Broken headlining tour, running from August 27 in Salt Lake City to October 27 in Charlotte.

"This is the biggest tour of my life y'all and I'm going to do it really really big this year," Jelly Roll says. "I can't wait to see y'all at a show. Come party with us!"

Tickets will go on presale Monday, February 26, ahead of the general sale Friday, March 1. For the full list of dates, visit JellyRoll615.com.

Jelly Roll broke into the rock world with his 2021 single "Dead Man Walking," which hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. He later achieved the same feat with "Need a Favor."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.