Jay Weinberg releases new solo song, 'Drone Operator'

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has released a new solo song called "Drone Operator."

The track features NOWHERE2RUN, made up of Code Orange members Jami Morgan and Eric Balderose.

"It's been an incredibly rewarding experience, collaborating with my brothers [Morgan] and [Balderose] on this cathartic piece of music," Weinberg writes in an Instagram post.

The "Drone Operator" video is now streaming on YouTube.

"Drone Operator" marks Weinberg's second solo track, following 2025's "Sandstone," featuring George Clarke of Deafheaven.

Weinberg, the son of E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, played in Slipknot for nearly a decade before being let go from the band in 2023. His other post-Knot endeavors have included touring with Suicidal Tendencies.

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