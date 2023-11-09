Jared Leto climbs the Empire State Building to announce Thirty Seconds to Mars' 2024 tour

Jared Leto follows in the very big footsteps of King Kong in announcing Thirty Seconds to Mars' 2024 tour.

On the morning of Thursday, November 9, Leto climbed the exterior of the iconic Empire State Building in New York City. In a statement, he says, "The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day."

You can check out footage of the climb via the Empire State Building's Facebook.

As for the tour, the U.S. leg launches July 26 in Auburn, Washington, and concludes November 4 in Mountain View, California. AFI, KennyHoopla and Poppy will also be on the bill.

Ticket presales begin Friday, November 10, leading up to the general onsale next Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ThirtySecondstoMars.com.

It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, the follow-up 2018's AMERICA, was released in September. It includes the single "Stuck."

