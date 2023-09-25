Jared Leto can't wait for a Thirty Seconds to Mars tour

2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Show Mindy Small/WireImage (Mindy Small/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

If you're itching for Thirty Seconds to Mars tour news, then you and Jared Leto have something in common.

In the comments of an Instagram post sharing photos from Mars' performance in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 23, Leto writes, "What a night!!! Can't wait for a tour."

Thirty Seconds to Mars has played a number of one-off shows in 2023, including at Lollapalooza, but they haven't yet announced a whole tour in support of their new album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, which dropped September 15. Their last full-length U.S. run was in 2018.

While you wait for a tour announcement, you can catch Thirty Seconds to Mars live at the upcoming Austin City Limits and When We Were Young festivals.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

