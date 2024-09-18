Jane's Addiction releases new song "True Love" following onstage fight & tour

Jane's Addiction may have combusted onstage, but things apparently have been better in the studio.

The "Been Caught Stealing" outfit has premiered a new song called "True Love." It arrives less than a week after frontman Perry Farrell threw a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro during a show in Boston on Sept. 13, which led to the band canceling the remainder of their tour and announcing they were taking "some time away as a group."

Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins issued a statement reading, "Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour." Farrell later apologized for his "inexcusable behavior."

You can listen to "True Love" now via digital outlets. It follows the July single "Imminent Redemption," which marked the first fresh release from the Jane's classic lineup of Farrell, Navarro, Avery and Perkins in 34 years.

In a Rolling Stone interview published in August, Navarro said that a new Jane's album was "more than likely going to happen," but that, of course, was before any onstage punches happened.

