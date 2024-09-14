Jane's Addiction concert ends in altercation between Perry Farrell & Dave Navarro

Jane's Addiction's concert in Boston on Friday ended with an altercation between frontman Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro.

Fan-shot footage shows Farrell angrily throw his shoulder into Navarro towards the end of a song. As Navarro uses his arm to try and keep Farrell at a distance, Farrell continues to talk at him before throwing a punch. A crew member then comes onstage to try and calm Farrell down, but as he resists, other stage personnel quickly surround him.

Neither Farrell nor Navarro have publicly commented on the incident. Jane's is currently set to resume their tour Sunday in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Jane's tour, which also included Love and Rockets on the bill, marks their first U.S. outing to feature the classic lineup of Farrell, Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins in over 14 years. Avery, who left the group in 2010, rejoined in 2022, while Navarro had been sidelined from the group since 2021 due to long COVID.

In July, Jane's released a new song called "Imminent Redemption," marking the first fresh material from the classic lineup in 34 years. In a Rolling Stone interview published in August, Navarro said that a new Jane's record is "more than likely going to happen."

