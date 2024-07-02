Jane's Addiction scraps second show on European tour

After canceling a show in Amsterdam on Monday, Jane's Addiction has now scrapped a second stop on their European tour.

The affected date was scheduled for Wednesday in Luxembourg. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the band writes, "Canceling is the very last thing we want to do, and despite our best efforts and receiving further medical advice, it is not going to be possible to perform."

In announcing the first cancellation, the "Been Caught Stealing" rockers shared they were dealing with "an unforeseen illness within the band."

The statement did not mention the nature of the illness, though guitarist Dave Navarro was sidelined from touring for two years due to long COVID-19. He finally returned to the band in May, which marked the first time the classic Jane's lineup — Navarro, frontman Perry Farrell, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery — had played together in 14 years.

Jane's has one more stop scheduled on their European tour, set for Thursday in Belgium. They'll launch a U.S. tour in August.

