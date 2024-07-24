Jane's Addiction classic lineup feels "Imminent Redemption" on first new song together in 34 years

Jane's Addiction

By Josh Johnson

Jane's Addiction has premiered a new song called "Imminent Redemption."

The track marks the first original material from the "Been Caught Stealing" outfit's classic lineup --frontman Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery -- since their 1990 album Ritual de lo Habitual was released 34 years ago.

"It is different this time," Jane's says. "To have everyone back together, releasing new music. It's time. Welcome to the next chapter of Jane's Addiction. 'Imminent Redemption' is only the beginning."

You can listen to "Imminent Redemption" now via digital outlets.

Jane's will launch a U.S. tour alongside Love and Rockets in August.

